Colon cancer screenings can help save your life

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 50,000 people die from colon cancer every year.

It affects people of every race and ethnicity.

Symptoms of the disease include:

Abdominal pain

Fatigue

Blood in stool

Changes in bowel habit

The American Cancer Society says it’s the third most common cancer, but you can do something about it.

Doctors say it’s important to start getting screened when you turn 50. During the screening, doctors will look for growths called polyps and remove them before they become cancerous.

You’ll want to screen earlier if you have a family history.

“Be vigilant and spread the word that this is a preventable disease,” said Dr. Philip Cedeno, general surgeon at Northwest Health. “Perhaps one could help someone else from having to lose a love one.”

Dr. Cedeno says screening, preparation for screening, and treatment for the cancer have greatly improved over the years.

“What was once, 30 years ago though to be a terminal illness may not be so much so nowadays,” Dr. Cedeno said. “There have been a lot of advances, particularly in the field of chemotherapy.”

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Talk to your doctor about scheduling your screening.