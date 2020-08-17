Color of Hope Online Matching Fund Drive raises $750,000 for Arkansas Children’s Northwest

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (News release) — Arkansas Children’s hosted the Color of Hope Online Matching Fund Drive from July 31 to August 13 and raised $750,000 for the hematology/oncology program at Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW).

Out of an abundance of caution, Arkansas Children’s Foundation converted the 2020 Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament and the Color of Hope Gala into the Color of Hope Online Matching Fund Drive. The shift from an in-person event to a two-week, online donation drive provided the community the opportunity to continue supporting the hematology/oncology program at ACNW.

Champion sponsor, the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, Inc., matched gifts up to $100,000 and Presenting sponsor, SC Johnson, matched gifts up to $50,000.

“Thanks to the support of our generous sponsors, volunteers and the caring community, the Color of Hope Online Matching Fund Drive match was exceeded. This support ensures we can continue to provide unprecedented child health, defined and delivered for children in the region,” said Fred Scarborough, CFRE, president of Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Thank you for providing care close to home for children in Northwest Arkansas.”

Last year’s Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament and Color of Hope Gala raised a historic $2,103,712 for ACNW completing the volunteer committees’ 2016 commitment to raise $5 million for the construction of ACNW. In 2019, the committees announced a new commitment to support programs and program expansion at ACNW, making a $5 million pledge to invest in expanding services for children treated with cancer and blood disorders at ACNW.

With this commitment, the funds raised through the Color of Hope Gala and the Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament support the addition of a pediatric oncologist, nurses and support services staff for the hematology/oncology program. The investment also expands ACNW’s central monitoring systems to the inpatient unit to serve children with cancer and blood disorders and enhances care for higher acuity patients. ACNW’s pharmacology services will also grow through the investment, allowing the hospital to prepare more complex treatments and keep children close to home for their cancer care.

Supporters for this year’s Online Matching Fund Drive include: Champion sponsor Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, Inc., who matched gifts up to $100,000; Presenting sponsor SC Johnson, who matched gifts up to $50,000, along with other Presenting sponsors Terri and Chuck Erwin and Barbara Tyson, the Tamara and John Roberts family; Premier sponsors include Cathy and David Evans family, Celebrate Arkansas, George’s, GSK and KIK Custom Products; Diamond sponsors include Bayer, Jasco and Post Consumer Brands; Platinum sponsors include Anderson Merchandisers, Anheuser-Busch, Nabholz, Nestle/Purina Pet Care and 3W Magazine; Gold sponsors include First Quality, Fox 24 and KNWA and Republic Plastics; and Founding sponsors Walmart, Inc. and Sam’s Club.

Arkansas Children’s would like to thank the 2020 Color of Hope Gala chairs Jennifer and Hunter Yurachek and the gala committee, as well as the 2020 Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament chairs Mike Sewell, Kyden Reeh, Tony Murphy and the golf committee, for leading the planning efforts for the 2020 events. Since both the gala and golf tournament were canceled earlier this year due to COVID-19, they will stay on as chairs for the 2021 golf and gala events.