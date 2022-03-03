ROLAND, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Country music artist Colt Ford, who is known for fusing country and rap, will put on a free show at the Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on Thursday, March 10 a press release announced.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland and the Cherokee Travel Plaza and Gaming Center are located on Cherokee Blvd., just off the intersection of I-40 and Highway 64. Ford is scheduled to take the stage at 9 p.m.

Constantly engaging with his fans, Ford has over 2.5 million social media followers, one billion streams and more than three million albums sold. By 2019, he built a series of staggering successes as he rose to mainstream fame. He notched five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, with “Declaration of Independence” bowing at No. 1 in 2012. Two years later, “Thanks for Listening” ascended to the Top 10 of the Top 200, with the album reaching No. 1 on Billboard Rap and Independent charts.

Meanwhile, he lobbed six songs onto the Hot Country Songs Chart with “Back,” featuring Jake Owen, going Top 40. Among many accolades, Ford received a nomination in the category of Vocal Event of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards for “Cold Beer” with Jamey Johnson.

The country rap pioneer’s discography spans collaborations with everyone from Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban and Jermaine Dupri to members of No Doubt, Lit and Lady A. Additionally, he co-wrote Jason Aldean’s No. 1 hit “Dirt Road Anthem” and Brantley Gilbert’s No. 1 hit “Country Must Be Country Wide” as a behind-the-scenes force in the studio.

