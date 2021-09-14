Comedian and ‘SNL’ alum Jim Breuer cancels shows at venues requiring Covid vaccination

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 16: Jim Breuer talks with Larry the Cable Guy about the new film ‘Cars 3’ with during a SiriusXM “Town Hall” on June 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

(NBC News) — Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Jim Breuer said in a Facebook Live over the weekend that he will not be performing at venues that require proof of Covid vaccination for guests.

“Two quick updates on shows that you may think you may be getting tickets to or you already have tickets to: The Wellmont Theater in New Jersey — not doing it,” Breuer said in the 22 minute Facebook live.

“Also the Royal Oak Theater in Michigan, due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccinations … I am also not doing those shows,” said Breuer, 54.

“I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved to the system or money,” the comedian added.

