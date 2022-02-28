FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center announced stand-up comedian Brian Regan will perform at the Walton Arts Center at 7 p.m. on June 12.

Regan currently has a special on Netflix titled “On the Rocks” and the Arts Center described him as one of the premier comedians in the country with the “perfect balance of sophisticated writing and physicality.”

Tickets for his show go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $59.50 to $64.75 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased online at waltonartscenter.org, in-person at the Walton Arts Center or AMP box offices, or by calling 479-443-5600.

All patrons will be required to wear a mask inside the Arts Center.