FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Comedian Leanne Morgan will be stopping at the Walton Arts Center as part of her Just Getting Started Tour on Oct. 6.

A release from the Walton Arts Center says that the show is unmissable.

“With over 50 million views on YouTube, a brand-new Netflix special and a fan base growing across the world, don’t miss the chance to see this stand-up Southern storyteller in action,” the release said.

Morgan has appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “The View” and Nick at Nite’s “Funniest Mom.”

Her first Netflix standup special premiered April 11, and now she is going on the road with the Just Getting Started Tour, which has over 100 stops.

“I named my second tour Just Getting Started because I’m a 50-something mother and grandmother that’s having the time of my life,” said Morgan. “This is a dream come true. I truly feel like I am in the prime of my life.”