FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Comedian Tig Notaro cancels an appearance at the Walton Arts Center that would take place during Pride events in Fayetteville.

According to the Walton Arts Center, the June 23 show was due to “a scheduling conflict” and all purchased tickets will be fully refunded.

The show was planned for the same day NWA Trans March and Trans Fest will be held and a day before the Northwest Arkansas Pride Parade.

Nine members of the board of directors recently resigned from the Walton Arts Center following a decision regarding its policy on drag performances.

The arts center recently responded to the controversy in a statement saying its decision to not host the events centered around the heightened and divisive political conversations around drag and minors.

NWA Equality released its own statement regarding what it called “misinformation” surrounding the NWA Pride Youth Zone hosted at the WAC.

Arkansans for Social Justice held a protest at the Walton Arts Center to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community in response to the drag performance decision.

KNWA/FOX24 has reached out to Notaro’s public relations representative for more information on the cancellation but has not heard back.