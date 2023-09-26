FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Comedian Trey Kennedy is coming to the Walton Arts Center next year.

The WAC announced today that Kennedy will be visiting on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. as part of his “Grow Up Tour.”

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 29. at 10 a.m.

Standard ticket prices are $33 to $69 plus applicable fees, and a $125 VIP meet and greet with Kennedy is available.

Tickets can be purchased at waltonartscenter.org, by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or in-person at Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.