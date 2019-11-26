Comic Dave Chappelle on stage in Little Rock Dec. 6

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Comedian Dave Chappelle is making a standup stop in Little Rock next week.

You can catch him at the Robinson Center on Friday, December 6.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at LiveNation.com.

The Robinson Center advises fans of the following important details:

This is a strict NO CELL PHONES ALLOWED show. Please leave your phones in your cars or at home. Anyone who brings a cell phone will be required to place it in a locked pouch. Everyone is subject to a pat-down and wanding. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected.