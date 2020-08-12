Commercial labs across Arkansas behind processing COVID-19 tests

MONTICELLO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Commercial labs across Arkansas remain behind on the number of tests they process each day.
Governor Asa Hutchinson said it’s because there’s incredible demand across the country from larger states that are putting pressure on these labs thus delaying the response time.
Today he signed a letter of intent with the Rockefeller Foundation and other states to work together to enhance the buying power with commercial labs to strengthen our place in the market place.
“We’re doing everything that we can at a federal level to increase the production of our commercial labs because that’s hurting the information flow here in the state,” Hutchinson said.
The governor says as he gets more info on what the state’s obligation will be with this partnership. We’ll enter into a more formal contract in terms of a commitment to purchasing in the future.