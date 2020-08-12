Commercial labs across Arkansas behind processing COVID-19 tests

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

MONTICELLO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Commercial labs across Arkansas remain behind on the number of tests they process each day.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said it’s because there’s incredible demand across the country from larger states that are putting pressure on these labs thus delaying the response time.

Today he signed a letter of intent with the Rockefeller Foundation and other states to work together to enhance the buying power with commercial labs to strengthen our place in the market place.

“We’re doing everything that we can at a federal level to increase the production of our commercial labs because that’s hurting the information flow here in the state,” Hutchinson said.

The governor says as he gets more info on what the state’s obligation will be with this partnership. We’ll enter into a more formal contract in terms of a commitment to purchasing in the future.