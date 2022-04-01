ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, a campaign committee has been formed to keep more tax revenue local by allowing stores in Rogers and Bentonville to sell alcohol on Sundays—something several other communities in Benton County and throughout the state have already allowed.

“Every week, we’re sending thousands and thousands of dollars in tax revenue to other communities, when shoppers have to drive out-of-town to buy their beer or wine on Sundays,” said Clay Kendall, chairman of the Keep Our Dollars Local ballot question committee. “While they’re there, they are also spending money on things like gas and groceries, and that’s money that could be coming back to our town, to pay for things like road improvements, or public safety,” said Kendall.

The committee will be gathering signatures to put the measure on the general election ballot in November. Supporters must turn in approximately 2,500 signatures for the measure to be placed on the ballot in Rogers, and around 2,000 signatures for the measure to be placed on the ballot in Bentonville.

“In addition to keeping revenue here, we also want consumers to have the choice of when and where to make their purchases,” said Kendall. “Taking this antiquated ban off the books will bring us in line with many other communities in our county, give our residents more options, and keep more of our dollars local,” said Kendall.