FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Committee members and supporters kick off the annual Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk on August 10.

KNWA’s Chelsea Helms had the chance to emcee the breakfast to talk about breast cancer and how important the walk is.

Among the topics that were discussed, were research and advancements as well as the importance of early detection.

“My grandmother had breast cancer and that was really my first exposure to cancer when I was a teenager. And, seeing her go through her battle and everything, so to be here years later working with Susan G. Komen and helping this fight is very meaningful to me,” said Staci Clinkscales with Susan G. Komen.

The walk is on October 7 at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade. Sign-up is free and can be found here.