Committee of the whole votes to make Benton County a pro-life county

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Benton County justices of the peace vote to proclaim the county as pro-life.

A resolution was presented during tonight’s committee of the whole meeting.

Several community members sat on both sides of the isle.

Those in support of the issue say the conversation was civil and hope to see the same attitude in future discussions.

Others think the county needs to focus on other topics.

“I want the court to work on what they’re suppose to be doing which is funding of the county, dealing with this public health emergency that we’re dealing with right now,” Kyle Good of Rogers said. “Not to be making these grand statements about pro-life counties.”

Tiffany Dominguez of Centerton said “Even in a world where we’re extremely – there’s a lot of turmoil happening – it’s very civil inside and people are speaking their mind on both sides of the isle and I feel like they’re both clearly stating how they feel and that should go to our representatives and be reflective of that.”

All 15 members voted in favor of the proclamation.

It will now move on to the quorum court for approval next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers