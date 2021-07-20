Committee of the whole votes to make Benton County a pro-life county

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Benton County justices of the peace vote to proclaim the county as pro-life.

A resolution was presented during tonight’s committee of the whole meeting.

Several community members sat on both sides of the isle.

Those in support of the issue say the conversation was civil and hope to see the same attitude in future discussions.

Others think the county needs to focus on other topics.

“I want the court to work on what they’re suppose to be doing which is funding of the county, dealing with this public health emergency that we’re dealing with right now,” Kyle Good of Rogers said. “Not to be making these grand statements about pro-life counties.”

Tiffany Dominguez of Centerton said “Even in a world where we’re extremely – there’s a lot of turmoil happening – it’s very civil inside and people are speaking their mind on both sides of the isle and I feel like they’re both clearly stating how they feel and that should go to our representatives and be reflective of that.”

All 15 members voted in favor of the proclamation.

It will now move on to the quorum court for approval next week.