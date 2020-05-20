Communities Unlimited CEO speaks to U.S. House of Representatives

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local non-profit CEO speaks before the U.S. House of Representatives Small Business subcommittee.

Ines Polonius of communities unlimited was invited to speak on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on rural economies.

Polonius said that Communities Unlimited is a rural development hub that works across seven southern states to help with water and wastewater systems in rural areas.

It also helps small scale farmers with food to table and food to school initiatives.

Polonius said she was honored to speak before the committee to shine more of a light on troubles in the rural community.

“When you look at the policy discussions in Washington, they’ve kind of glossed over rural. There’s been a little support for rural healthcare, not enough. Like everything else you know was part of the general discussion. We feel like in the next, in the Heroes act. What we really need is a more concerted effort and a more targeted effort toward the rural communities,” Polonius said.

Polonius said that it will help out any non-profit or small business owner through the paycheck protection program or farmers with the economic injury and disaster loan application.