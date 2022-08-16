BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks announced Tuesday they were able to support 10 area not-for-profit organizations by distributing over $7,000.

According to a press release from CBCO, the gifts were made possible by the blood supplier’s LifePoints Lift Program. Through each blood donation, CBCO rewards its donors with points redeemable through an online store. Donors can choose to redeem their points for gift cards from local merchants or donate their points back to help one of the 10 area not-for-profit organizations selected by the blood supplier.

Blood donors give to help others. With the LifePoints Lift Program, donors can double the impact of their donation, helping area patients while at the same time providing financial support to a worthwhile charity. Partnering with other local not-for-profit organizations who have the same heart for helping others in the community is a win-win. Michelle Teter, CBCO Media Relations Representative

According to Denise Gibson, director of development & communication at Ozarks Food Harvest, the recent gift will provide 11,347 nutritious meals to those in need with the following agencies recently receiving their donation:

Ozarks Food Harvest Food Bank received – $2,836

Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter received – $1,375

Ronald McDonald House of the Ozarks received – $1,110

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank received – $471.67

CASA of Southwest Missouri received – $366

Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks received – $315

The Salvation Army received – $275

Habitat for Humanity – Springfield received – $249

Care to Learn received – $222

American Cancer Society received – $191.67

“We are so grateful for our partnership with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and their LifePoints

program, said Marlo Hamilton, Community Engagement Manager at Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

“This donation will help kids have warm meals and healthy snacks every day. We rely on partnerships such as

this to supplement our limited food budget. Thank you for supporting the Northwest Arkansas Children’s

Shelter.”