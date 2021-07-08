Community Blood Center of the Ozarks honors first responders with blood drive

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks hosts the annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive in Rogers on July 8.

According to a news release, the drive was at the Rogers Activity Center.

The Boots and Badges Blood Drive is a community initiative designed to help alleviate a critical blood shortage, according to the release, while also honoring area first responders for their work.

“Blood drives are an important and integral part of community support,” Rogers Fire Chief Thomas Jenkins said. “I encourage people to take part in this important event due to the continuous need for blood, especially during these times.”

Donors received a Boots and Badges t-shirt, according to the release. They also received a voucher good for a free box combo meal from Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.