City of Fayetteville, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks hosts drive to honor fallen Officer Stephen Carr

News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville hosts a blood drive as part of its remembrance of Officer Stephen Carr on December 7.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks put on the drive.

Officers and citizens from around Northwest Arkansas rolled up their sleeves to pay homage to Carr while giving the gift of life.

“Just a great way for people to honor those that serve the community for us,” Andrea Johnson with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks said. “It’s a great way to be able to give back because when you’re donating blood you are saving somebody’s life. Because if they need blood, it is life threatening.”

This is the second blood drive of the year in Carr’s honor. The last blood drive was in April during 4/13 Day. 413 was Carr’s badge number.

