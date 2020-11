FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is calling all donors to give back and give blood this week.

CBCO said reserves are alarmingly low and all blood-types are needed.

This Wednesday, November 25, the public is encouraged to give during its “Mullers, Mugs, and Mario” blood drive.

Donations are welcome at any CBCO donor center.

To see when each location will be open click here.