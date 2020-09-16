Community Blood Center of the Ozarks in need of blood donations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks hosted a blood drive at the Fayetteville Square.

CBCO has issued a critical appeal for all blood types, so CBCO urged anyone interested in donating to do so.

To find blood drive near you, go online, and sign up for a donation appointment.

Blood donations may also be made at the CBCO donor center in Springdale at 3503 S. Thompson, or at the Bentonville center at 1400 SE Walton Blvd.

Blood reserves are alarmingly low due to very high usage levels in area hospitals and a continued negative impact on donation rates due to COVID-19.

CBCO said over 300 regularly scheduled blood drives have been canceled affecting over 10,000 blood donations.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has a QuickPass system that lets you start the registration process before you ever arrive at the blood drive.

Access the QuickPass link to complete your health history questions online on the day of the blood drive.

The QuickPass system will save you time when you arrive at the blood drive and eliminate the need to touch CBCO tablets to complete this information.