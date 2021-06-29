Community Blood Center of the Ozarks offers gift cards, t-shirts, fireworks for donations

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One local blood bank is offering gift cards, t-shirts, and fireworks in exchange for donations.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is holding the Light it Up Blood Drive this Friday at locations in Springdale and Bentonville.

Successful donors will get a free t-shirt and a $10 Kum & Go gift card, and they will be entered into a drawing to win $175 worth of fireworks.

Locations and times are below.