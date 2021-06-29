Community Blood Center of the Ozarks offers gift cards, t-shirts, fireworks for donations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty images)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One local blood bank is offering gift cards, t-shirts, and fireworks in exchange for donations.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is holding the Light it Up Blood Drive this Friday at locations in Springdale and Bentonville.

Successful donors will get a free t-shirt and a $10 Kum & Go gift card, and they will be entered into a drawing to win $175 worth of fireworks.

Locations and times are below.

  • Springfield: Thomson Donor Center, 220 W. Plainview Road from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Springdale Donor Center, 3503 S. Thompson Street from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Bentonville: Bentonville Donor Center, 1400 SE Walton Boulevard from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers