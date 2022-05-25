SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is sending blood on May 25 to assist the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“We are deeply saddened by the horrific events that unfolded on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” said Anthony Roberts, Executive Director of CBCO. “In addition to our thoughts, prayers, and condolences, CBCO is sending blood products to assist the victims of this senseless tragedy. CBCO was able to respond quickly to the region’s call for help through our partnership with Blood Emergency Readiness Corps and the support of our valued blood donors here in the Ozarks.”

According to a news release from CBCO, the center is the sole supplier of blood products to 44 area healthcare facilities.

The release says CBCO is a partner in the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, a network of community blood centers established to better prepare each community for mass-transfusion emergencies along with other community-based blood centers across the nation.

“Your donations made it possible for us to answer the call when it came,” said Michelle Teter, Media Relations Representative for CBCO. “We always want to stand ready for not only emergency situations but also for our patients who depend on lifesaving blood every day. As we enter a holiday weekend and the summer season when blood donations typically decline, we are calling on all blood donors, especially those with type O Negative blood, to help replenish the local blood supply and be prepared for any other emergency that might arise.”

To find a blood drive, visit the center’s website.