Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host blood drive in Gravette

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is partnering with Gravette first responders for the 2nd annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive on Friday, August 27.

According to a news release from CBCO, the drive will be held in two locations: the Gravette Civic Center on 401 Charlotte Street SE from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Ozarks Community Hospital of Gravette Bloodmobile in the parking lot at 1101 SW Jackson Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“You can help provide the gift of life to your friends and family when they need it most through your donation of blood,” said Charles Skaggs, Gravette’s Chief of Police. “Every drop is important, and I encourage you to donate during the Gravette Boots and Badges Blood Drive.”

The release says all donors will receive a Boots and Badges T-shirt, while supplies last.

Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to maintain social distancing guidelines and improve donor flow.

Donors can schedule an appointment here.

