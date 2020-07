ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Here’s a way you can give back to the community in a big way.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a blood drive in Rogers Tuesday, July 28.

Everyone who donates will get a CBCO throwback t-shirt while supplies last.

To donate find the bloodmobile in the J.B. Hunt Tower parking lot July 28 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged.