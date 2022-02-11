ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Elkins Community Network announced it will be hosting the city’s first community blood drive on Friday, Feb. 18 from 1-5 p.m.

The announcement comes after American Red Cross said there is a critical shortage of donated blood.

The event will be held at the Elkins Community Center, located at 162 Doolin St. in Elkins, Ark. Donors will be eligible to receive a $10 Amazon gift card for donating in the month of February.

Elkins Community asks those wishing to donate to sign up for a time at redcrossblood.org. Donors will be required to wear a mask for protection against COVID-19.