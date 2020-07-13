Community celebrates 100th birthday of Tuskegee Airmen member

WHITE HALL, Ark. (KARK) – On Sunday, Thomas Franklin Vaughns, a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, celebrated his 100th birthday with friends, family and a community parade in his honor.

Vaughns served in World War II and the Korean War.

In the video, photojournalist Julian Jones shares the story.

