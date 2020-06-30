Community Center of the Ozarks hosts Fayetteville Cares blood drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community Center of the Ozarks hosted the “Fayetteville Cares Blood Drive”.

Due to many blood types at critical reserve levels of less than a one day supply, officials urge healthy donors to give blood.

Meredith Johnson, the administrator of Springdale Blood Center said fresh blood is needed every day because red blood cell shelf life is only 42 days.

“Community Blood Center is the sole supplier of blood to all Northwest Arkansas hospitals and we appreciate local donors here providing blood for the local patients,” she said.

Johnson said since the pandemic started, over 8,000 units of blood were lost and multiple blood drives were canceled.