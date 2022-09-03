FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)– Tailgating is a tradition for many Razorback fans but that celebration does come with a price, and that is cleaning up after your fun.

Kevin Trainor, the senior associate athletic director says a lot of effort goes into keeping the campus beautiful, and he wants to keep it that way.

“We want campus to look like it did before the game, and after the game,” –said, Trainor.

Thousands of fans come into town and with that large number of people rolling in, the university increases their number of trash and recycle bins around he stadium.

“Certainly everywhere you look you’re going to see trash bins and recycle bins,” –said, Trainor.

Trainor says he wants their fans to enjoy themselves but treat your tailgate no different than you would your yard and clean up after.

“Just that extra effort to pick that up, get it to a trash bin and get it to a recycling bin really goes a long way,” –said Trainor.