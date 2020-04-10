Community Clinic continues to offer resources at acute care sites

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Clinic continues to offer wrap-around services to connect patients with other resources available to them.

The patient advocates at Community Clinic are available over the phone to work with patients to make sure their needs are being met.

Community Clinic recommends anyone with health concerns call 1-855-438-2280 to take their care to Community Clinic at one of the current sites.

The five acute care sites are offering screening and testing for respiratory illnesses like

flu, strep throat, and COVID-19.

Patients experiencing fever, cough, and shortness of breath are highly recommended to call to make an appointment or drive-up to one of these acute care site for evaluation. Community Clinic will continue to offer COVID-19 testing based on current CDC screening and testing guidelines in conjunction with other regional health providers in Northwest Arkansas.

Acute Care Site Addresses & Hours