Community Clinic continues to offer resources at acute care sites

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Clinic continues to offer wrap-around services to connect patients with other resources available to them.
The patient advocates at Community Clinic are available over the phone to work with patients to make sure their needs are being met.
Community Clinic recommends anyone with health concerns call 1-855-438-2280 to take their care to Community Clinic at one of the current sites.
The five acute care sites are offering screening and testing for respiratory illnesses like
flu, strep throat, and COVID-19.
Patients experiencing fever, cough, and shortness of breath are highly recommended to call to make an appointment or drive-up to one of these acute care site for evaluation. Community Clinic will continue to offer COVID-19 testing based on current CDC screening and testing guidelines in conjunction with other regional health providers in Northwest Arkansas.
Acute Care Site Addresses & Hours
- Siloam Springs Medical – 500 S Mt Olive St #200, Siloam Springs, AR 72761 – Hours M-F 8-5
- Rogers Medical and Pediatrics – 1233 W Poplar St, Rogers, AR 72756 – Hours M-F 8-5
- Fayetteville Medical – 162 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. Ste. 13-14, Fayetteville, AR 72704-
Hours M-F 10:30-4:30pm
- Springdale Medical and Pediatrics – 614 E Emma Ave Ste. 300 Springdale, AR 72764 – Hours
M-F 8-5
- Elmdale Elementary SBHC – 420 N West End St, Springdale, AR 72764 – 8am – 4:30pm