Community Clinic hosts free drive thru COVID-19 tests

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health partnered with the Community Clinic to host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Rogers.

The Community Clinic saw cars wrapped around the block today on Poplar Street in Rogers, testing anyone who wanted to be. Community Clinic’s CEO Judd Semingson said they have 1,500 tests available.

Semingson said from 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon people stopped by to get tested. He said increasing testing efforts helps identify patients who are asymptomatic. Meaning they have the virus but aren’t showing any symptoms.

Semingson said half of people who get the virus are asymptomatic which could be dangerous for the community.

“The idea certainly in this is to identify those patients that are carriers, so that we stop that spread to those patients that certainly would be less resistant to the virus.”

Semingson said they are testing at all clinic locations during normal hours. Anyone can be tested whether they’re showing symptoms or not. Right now, they average about 300 tests per day.

There are Community Clinic locations in Rogers, Springdale, Siloam Springs and Fayetteville, open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.