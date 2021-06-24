Community Clinic, Nambia Lab to study new breast cancer screening test

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Clinic is partnering with Namida Lab to study a new breast cancer screening test.

The test, called Melody, looks at the proteins in tears to determine if someone has breast cancer.

Anna Daily is Namida Lab’s vice president of product development and innovation.

She says there’s a large population of women who aren’t screening for various reasons from limited access to a mammography to fear of radiation.

Daily says melody was created to give more women a fighting chance.

“Our thoughts were it could be offered in free and community clinics in places where populations of women have health care providers they’re already comfortable with,” Daily said. “And it’s a facility and an environment they’re already comfortable with. You can just take a tear sample, it’s really easy and quick.”

While Melody is still going though clinical studies, daily says it should be available to the public within the next year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers