Community Clinic receiving federal vaccines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As part of President Joe Biden’s vaccine program, Community Clinic has been chosen as one of the first in Northwest Arkansas to receive vaccines from the federal supply.

We spoke to the CEO of Community Clinic, Judd Semingson, he says it’s important to note that this allocation is in addition to the state’s allocation. Meaning it does not take away from what the state is receiving.

These additional vaccines are a part of the Biden Addinistrarions federal distribution plan that was announced on February, 9th. Community Clinic is expecting somewhere between 300 and 500 doses weekly that it will space out around Northwest Arkansas.

And while Semingson say these additional vaccines will help the cause, it isn’t enough to solve the problem,

“There is still a limit in the number of vaccines that we are getting, so I encourage people to have patients with this process. We want to create that safety we want people,” says Judd Semingson.

The exact date the federal vaccines will be available at Community Clinics hasn’t been determined. However, the Health Resources and Services Administration says it could take 3-5 weeks for the first doses to arrive.