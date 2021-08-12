Community Clinic recognizes Bella Vista Fire Department’s support

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A partnership is celebrated today that has been crucial for many in Northwest Arkansas as the Community Clinic recognizes the Bella Vista Fire Department for its support.

The two have worked together for more than a year to care for patients and make vaccines readily available, and there’s a mutual gratitude shared between the leaders of the two organizations.

“The Bella Vista Fire Department has been instrumental in really finding novel ways to get both healthcare to patients, vaccines to patients,” said Community Clinic Ceo Judd Semingson.

“It’s just really a community effort to get vaccines out. That’s what it is, that’s what it’s all about. Just the community partners, and the relationships that have formed during this effort,” said Battalion Chief Ronnie Crupper.

Thanks to the help of the fire department, among other partners, the Community Clinic has been able to provide 18,000 vaccines across Northwest Arkansas.