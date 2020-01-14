Community Clinic treating addiction with medication-assisted treatment program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Community Clinic has launched a medication-assisted treatment program for people who are struggling with addiction, and doctors say it’s an effective way to get help that’s so desperately needed in the state.

Dr. Mark Worley, a psychiatrist at the clinic, says the abuse of prescription medications and the rise of heroin in our area is troubling.

“The thing that strikes me the most is just how widely, unfortunately spread in our country at this time addictions are,” he said. “Since 1996, there has been a real increase in the number of physicians writing opiate prescriptions in our country. Arkansas is the second highest prescriber in the nation from the latest statistics.”

That’s why getting help is crucial.

Community Clinic’s medication-assisted treatment program at its Fayetteville location combines the use of medication with counseling.

“We use a combination medication which is with Buprenorphine, which is the active ingredients a opiate or partial agonist,” Dr. Worley explained. “With Suboxone, it’s almost 50% of those patients will be clean and not using drugs at six months.”

Patients come in once a week to get a small dose of buprenorphine. “It helps them prevents them from relapsing and makes it safer if they were going to relapse.”

But it doesn’t stop there. Patients are required participate in at least three groups meetings per week, in addition to drug screenings.

Community Clinic is partnering with the Washington County Drug Court, and plans to do the same in Madison County. The clinic sees those patients within a day or two or being referred.

The Community Clinic accepts insurance and medicaid and medicare to cover the program.