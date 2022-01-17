Community comes together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Springdale came together on January 17 to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Springdale’s 5th annual citywide MLK celebration brought the community together to honor the life and legacy of King.

Organizers of the event say the celebration shows what the diverse community is about.

“We’ve all come together just to honor this man and remember who he was, and what he stood for,” said Springdale MLK Day Founder Alice Gachuzo-Colin. “To watch Springdale go from a place that had no diversity to a place that is literally one of the most diverse cities in the whole state, you can’t find every group that you can find here in Springdale.”

The group marched to The Jones Center for a unity celebration.

Several community members were recognized at the event who continue to live out King’s message.