Community comes together to mourn fallen Pea Ridge officer

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The community continues to mourn the loss of Pea Ridge officer Kevin Apple who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

On June 29, fellow police officers, firefighters, dispatchers, and even local elementary students stopped by the Pea Ridge Police Department to honor Apple.

Lt. Aaron Pile worked alongside Apple during his time at the Lowell Police Department.

He says he remembers him as a person who not only worked hard as a police officer, but worked hard to keep a smile on his fellow officers’ faces.

A mission Pile says he hopes to keep alive at his department.

“I want to be that public servant that Kevin was,” Pile said. “I want to use that, each and every day. Use that lighter side and be a human being and that’s why we chose to be police officers.”

Apple served both the Lowell and Farmington Police Departments before joining the Pea Ridge police force.

In total, he served Northwest Arkansas for more than 2 decades.