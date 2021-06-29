Community comes together to mourn fallen Pea Ridge officer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The community continues to mourn the loss of Pea Ridge officer Kevin Apple who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

On June 29, fellow police officers, firefighters, dispatchers, and even local elementary students stopped by the Pea Ridge Police Department to honor Apple.

Lt. Aaron Pile worked alongside Apple during his time at the Lowell Police Department.

He says he remembers him as a person who not only worked hard as a police officer, but worked hard to keep a smile on his fellow officers’ faces.

A mission Pile says he hopes to keep alive at his department.

“I want to be that public servant that Kevin was,” Pile said. “I want to use that, each and every day. Use that lighter side and be a human being and that’s why we chose to be police officers.”

Apple served both the Lowell and Farmington Police Departments before joining the Pea Ridge police force.

In total, he served Northwest Arkansas for more than 2 decades.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers