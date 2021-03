SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A community in Springdale comes together to remember the life of Chyna Carrillo.

She was murdered in Pennsylvania.

Today, friends and family gathered together to honor her on what would’ve been her 25th birthday.

Her aunt, Mayra Carrillo, says Chyna was loved by all.

Carrillo says “She was the epitome of being yourself. She brought that in all of us.”

Mayra says she was blown away by the amount of people who came to remember her niece.