FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community Creative Center at Walton Arts Center’s Nadine Baum Studios will host the Arkansas Pottery Festival.

According to a press release, the event takes place from May 6-8 and admission is free and open to the public. The three-day weekend event will include pottery demonstrations and lectures by nationally recognized artist Bill Jones on Friday and Saturday, an exhibition and pottery sale of over 50 potters from around the State and an exhibition of Master Works from Private Ceramics Collections.

A closing lecture will be given by Lawrence McElroy detailing historic pottery production in Northwest Arkansas, followed by a cookout and potluck on Saturday Night. Vendor booths will include the Clay Bank, and Dickson Street Bookstore.

Sunday guests are invited to meet at the Historic Cane Hill Museum at 10 a.m. for a tour, followed by a site visit to the J.D. Wilbur Kiln excavation project, a pottery dating to the mid 1800’s. Lawrence McElroy and Jared Pebworth of the Arkansas Archeological Society will present information about the historic site.

Following that, tours of the University of Arkansas Museum’s extensive collection of ceramics and pottery will be given in the afternoon.

Visit communitycreativecenter.org for more information.