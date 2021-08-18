Community gathers to support frontline fighters, COVID-19 patients

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The community gathers to support frontline fighters and COVID-19 patients.

Carrie Meeks owns Bentonville Towing.

She says her 38-year-old son is currently battling the virus in the intensive care unit at Northwest Medical Center.

After partnering with Bentonville police, they hosted a prayer and support vigil outside the hospital to show their support for her son and to thank the health care workers for everything they do.

“They’re working so hard, they’re seeing so much and we just want them to know we’re here, we’re all in this together,” Meeks said.

Meeks says her son has been in the hospital since August 14, and hopes he will be able to go home soon.

