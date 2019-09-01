Community gives back to one of their own

"I don't know what I would've done without them"

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA) — An 80-year-old man’s home is being restored after a devastating house fire.

Tiny Boyle has lived in his home in Gentry for nearly 80 years, but last winter his home was completely destroyed by a house fire.

“I want everybody to know how much I appreciate what they did and how good of people they were,” Boyle said.

Kind At Heart Ministries, a nonprofit in Siloam Springs, brought the community together to restore his home.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done without them,” Boyle said.

Director of Kind At Heart Ministries Wayne Thomas said the nonprofit’s mission is to serve the elderly by motivating the community to help lend a hand in their time of need.

“I really believe you can’t be a community unless you learn to love together,” Thomas said.

Thomas said people within the Gentry community helped restore Boyle’s home with new cabinets, new floors, and new sheet rock.

“They just pretty well redone the whole house,” Boyle said. “Anything that needed to be done, they did it.”

Both Boyle and Thomas said they can’t thank the community enough for coming together to help make this happen.

“I didn’t think good people like that were out there that would come in and do that,” Boyle said. “But they sure have done good here for me.”

“He always gave throughout his life and when this crisis happened, he didn’t know what he was going to do and now because of the community he can live a quality life,” Thomas said. “That is what we are all about, helping the elderly live a quality life.”