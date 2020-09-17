Community health center opens inside Pea Ridge high school

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new community health center is now open inside a high school.

Community Clinic and Pea Ridge High School teamed up to make it happen.

People can go there for a number of things like primary care, lab tests, and mental health services.

Pea Ridge School District said this will help with heath care access in the area.

“They are already here and so having this facility will open up opportunities and access for our students, our teachers and the people that live in Pea Ridge,” said Alex Jackson, Clinic and Community Coordinator at Pea Ridge Schools.

The clinic will also work with teachers to help offer some unique learning experiences for students.