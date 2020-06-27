Community members gather for peaceful protest at UAFS

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There was a peaceful protest at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith campus tonight, June 26.

The event was created on Facebook to show that racism should not be tolerated on the campus and several dozen people showed up to peacefully march.

One protestor compared the current racial climate to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a pandemic in itself, it’s a virus. I mean, asymptomatic racism is America’s first pandemic and it’s ironic during the COVID-19 pandemic because it spreads and we have to stop this virus,” UAFS Concurrent Student Elijah Owens said. “We have to learn from our mistakes to realize that regardless of our color we all matter equally.”

Owens said it is important to have peaceful protests like this so that he can make a difference in the community and the world we live in.