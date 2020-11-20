Community members give local law enforcement thank-you gifts

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Law enforcement across Northwest Arkansas receive a special gift from members of the community.

Centennial Bank made 500 bags full of hand sanitizer, masks, and thank you cards for our local police officers.

Irick Furnish with Centennial Bank says he’s happy to be able to do something for those that risk their lives to keep us all safe.

“Being a worker in Springdale, being involved in this community, I certainly appreciate that fact that we do have people in our community looking out for our town, looking out for the safety of all of our businesses, all of our residences, and all of those involved in this community,” Furnish said.

Bags were distributed to Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Tontitown, and Siloam Springs. They are currently working to get some to the Fayetteville police as well.