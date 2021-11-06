Community remembers Fort Smith mom and son killed in October

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember Julia Moore and Cason Conner who were killed in a domestic incident in October.

A celebration of life was held to honor the mother and 15-year-old son. Moore worked at River City Bistro. Owners Bruce and Michelle Spinas said Moore was a dedicated worker and loving person.

“She had this nature about her, she wanted to help people, she wanted to lift them up and she wanted to take them under her wing,” Michelle Spinas said.

Breeze Morrell, Moore’s cousin, said Cason was just like his mom, genuine and caring.

“Cason was so happy, so handsome, so loving and kind and he had the biggest heart, so welcoming,” Morrell said.

Moore’s niece, Kristin Brake, said Moore and Conner were truly special people.

“So the main thing about Julie that people to need to know is that no matter who you were and where you came from she always found a way to take you under her wing,” Brake said. “She has always been a mother figure in my life.”

All memorial contributions will go toward the Crisis Center for Women in Fort Smith.