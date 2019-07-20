Community remembers victim in deadly motorcycle accident

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Community members in Fayetteville remember the man who died on July 19, in a motorcycle crash.

Zachary Stuckey, 41, died after his motorcycle collided with a box truck in Southeast Fayetteville.

Central EMS, Fayetteville fire and Fayetteville police were on the scene of the crash.

People in the Fayetteville community said Stuckey was someone everyone knew and absolutely loved.

Katie Donaldson works for Crown Uptown and said Stuckey was her boss.

She said she remembers him as the definition of a godly man and that he loved his son and wife more than anything.

In a statement to KNWA, Donaldson said:

“He loved Fayetteville with everything he had and enjoyed doing his part to make it the best town it could be. I think everyone who knew him will agree with me that we are absolutely blessed to have known Zac Stuckey.”

July 19 was his 41st birthday.





