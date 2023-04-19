FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Following the murder of Amy Joiner, community members are voicing their shock and concern.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Amy made a 911 call to report her husband was intoxicated and being aggressive Sunday night. Minutes after that call, police found her stabbed to death in front of her Fayetteville home.

She worked as a pathologist at Northwest Arkansas Pathology Associates. The president of the company issued a statement today.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Dr. Amy Joiner, who was a valued partner here at Northwest Arkansas Pathology Associates. This is a difficult time for us and for the Northwest Arkansas medical community. Out of respect for the privacy of Dr. Joiner’s loved ones, we will not be providing any further comment. We ask that you please keep Dr. Joiner’s family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers as we all grieve her loss. K. Drake Branch, MD – President, Northwest Arkansas Pathology Associates

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to some people who said they knew and worked with Amy on social media. One person who worked with her on occasion described Amy as professional, courteous, kind, thoughtful and caring.

Amy’s husband, Marcus Joiner, is facing a capital murder charge for her death.

Eva Terry, the development director at Peace at Home Family Shelter, said hearing about Amy’s death was heartbreaking, and it brings attention to the issue of domestic violence. The shelter averages four new people reaching out for help each day.

Terry said she would be surprised if this was first-time violence.

“Even if there hasn’t been a history necessarily of very violent physical attacks. There’s usually a history of controlling behavior,” Terry said.

Along with physical violence, there are other signs to look out for such as extreme jealousy, controlling financial resources, not allowing someone to work, not allowing access to transportation and banning contact with friends and family.

According to Terry, people who are in domestic violence situations dismiss their abuse. She said it doesn’t matter if someone has experienced worse abuse, you still don’t deserve to be abused.

She added that while it’s scary to come forward, you should seek help the moment you don’t feel safe.

“Find a safe phone or access to a safe computer. Contact Peace at Home and learn more about what resources are available,” Terry said.

You can find more information on how to get help here. The 24-hour crisis hotline for Peace at Home Family Shelter is 1-877-442-9811.