FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community School of the Arts in Fort Smith announced its new arts-based preschool called the Preschool for the Creative Arts.

According to a press release, it is the first-ever arts preschool in Arkansas. Children ages 3-5 will learn through an arts-based curriculum taught by artist-teachers who have experience in early childhood education.

The new Preschool will be headed by Mrs. Judy Riley who will serve as the Director of the program. Riley holds a Master of Arts in Music Education with special education and piano emphasis from Wichita State University and has a National Board Certification in Early Childhood Music.

She is currently serving in the Fort Smith Public Schools as an elementary music teacher and has over 40 years of teaching experience in preschool and elementary school. She has led programs that promote the arts for young children such as the Great Expectations and the A+ programs, taught music, choir, art, theatre and other arts activities. Her career has allowed her to work with over 10,000 children.

The curriculum will be taught in the mornings Monday-Friday during the nine-month school year. The Preschool for the Creative Arts will teach state preschool requirements through arts study and activities.

Words, numbers, and concepts will be learned by engaging in dance and movement, painting and drawing, acting, singing, playing instruments and more. Children will be immersed into creative and artistic activities as they “master the curriculum that is appropriate for their age,” according to the release.

Parents may bring their child before work and pick up at 12:30 p.m., or the child may stay for afternoon extended arts care with the option of pick up at 2:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Afternoon extended arts care will be filled with additional arts activities including ballet, choir, Suzuki strings, art, instruments, theatre, and foreign language just to name a few programs.

Extended arts care is offered in the afternoons from August-May and offered all day in the summer. The Preschool will officially open on August 22 but is now taking registrations.

The program will be housed in the Stanley & Elizabeth Evans Preschool Center in the Central Presbyterian Church located at 2901 Rogers Avenue. Children who are turning three by September 1 may enter the program.

Children who turn five after August 31 may also participate. Because of the nature of this preschool, CSA expects the program to fill up quickly. To ensure a spot, a registration form and deposit are required.

To find out more about this new program, contact CSA at 479-434-2020 or email info@csafortsmith.org. Visit the website at csafortsmith.org.