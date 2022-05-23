FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community School of the Arts (CSA) in Fort Smith is requesting that Governor Asa Hutchinson allocate $5 million from the state’s budget surplus to go toward the Center for the Creative Arts’ construction cost.

According to a press release, CSA is in the middle of a campaign to raise $15 million in capital and still has $7.5 million remaining to reach that goal. CSA’s request will go directly to the Governor and could then be forwarded to a special legislative session sometime this summer.

CSA is asking for students, parents, grandparents, city leaders, donors and others to stop by the offices at St. Boniface and sign a form supporting the request. The Governor and the First Lady visited the location on May 10 to “celebrate the future” of the new Center.