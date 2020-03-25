Community shows support to Bella Vista grocery store

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As people continue to social distance themselves by staying at home, grocery stores are being relied upon more than ever.

Steve Morrow, general manager at Allen’s Food Market in Bella Vista, said that the community has been very appreciative of all the work his employees have been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had some people come into Allen’s and say hey, we want to do lunch for your employees. It’s been amazing, the outpouring of love here in Bella Vista has just been amazing, that’s all I can say and uplifting.”

Morrow said that the store will be hiring more part-time workers in the near future.