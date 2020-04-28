Community spread will help leaders determine when to lift restrictions

In this Monday, April 27, 2020 photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community spread will help state leaders determine when the Natural State can begin lifting restrictions.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said as we continue seeing an increase in positive cases, these are the questions he and his team are asking.

Are they coming from a new flare-up?

Is it an isolated incident?

Is it in a confined environment?

Where is it coming from?

“Even though cases might increase because we do more testing, is it reflecting individual cases that we’re managing or is it indicative of a community spread,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said it’s inevitable we will see more positive cases and hospitalizations as testing capacity increases in the state.