BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Public Library is getting a facelift.

Community members and stakeholders on May 18 got a peek at what the library will look like once work is complete.

“It takes a community to build the public library but we’re building it for the community,” Bentonville Library director Hadi Dudley said.

Bentonville Public Library expansion concept render

MSR Design, the architecture firm contracted by the library, attended the event to present the updated plans in the works for the library expansion, according to a news release from the library. The presentation revealed the look and feel of the exterior and interior of the library.

Officials expect to break ground on the project in 2023.

New information can be found here for anyone that would like to keep up to date on the new stage of the expansion process.